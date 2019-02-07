View 10 pics | Fashion

See all the best pics from the amfAR Gala: Kim K, Michelle Rodriguez and more

See all the best pics from the amfAR Gala: Kim K, Michelle Rodriguez and more
See all the best pics from the amfAR Gala: Kim K, Michelle Rodriguez and more

4 trending looks that will have you looking fabulous this Valentine’s Day
4 trending looks that will have you looking fabulous this Valentine’s Day
Milla Jovovich
© Getty Images

Milla Jovovich

New York was the place to be Wednesday night as A-list celebrities and gorgeous top models came together at the 21st annual amfAR gala on February 6, 2019, the unofficial kick off for New York Fashion Week. Shiny sequins and glamourous gowns took center stage, made all the sparklier by the stars wearing them. Most poignantly, attendees were there for an important reason: to honor the longstanding commitment in the fight against AIDS.

 

Those who dressed to impress at Cipriani Wall Street Wednesday evening included actress Milla Jovovich, who dazzled in gold while she was presented with the Award of Courage by Michelle Rodriguez. Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney arrived in almost identical Versace gowns. Former Victoria’s Secret Angels – Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Karolina Kurkova – each made their own personal fashion statements in stunning black, silver and fuschia gowns.

 

Scroll through to the gallery to check out all the looks you may have missed from the star-studded evening.

 

Milla Jovovich

The actress and model, who was honored at the gala, showed up to the event looking radiant in a high-shine gilded number. Milla quite literally dazzled like the star she is as she made her way through the silver carpet.

Michelle Rodriguez
© Getty Images

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez brightened up the evening as she wore a stunning burnt orange gown by A.L.C, which she perfectly paired with a pair of gold metallic pumps.

Alessandra Ambrosio
© Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra, the certified Angel (in black!), stunned in a full-length ebony gown by Lena Baresha. The long-sleeve frock took a stylish turn with its high-cut slit and daring cutouts. The model added a wide belt and gold oversized earrings which perfectly tied the look together.

Karolina Kurkova
© Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova

Karolina Kurkova

A popping look! The Czech model worked the red carpet in a bright pink dress by Oscar de la Renta, which was complemented by her ultra-sleek chignon.

Caroline Vreeland
© Getty Images

Caroline Vreeland

Caroline Vreeland

The singer-songwriter and model exuded Old Hollywood vibes in an extra long gown with extreme puff sleeves. Caroline accompanied her elegant ensemble with a vibrant, statement red lip.  

Gala Gonzalez
© Getty Images

Gala Gonzalez

Gala Gonzalez

The Spanish model radiated bridal elegance in a beautiful Alexandra O’Neill dress that featured sparkly rhinestone straps and oversized ties on each side.

Heidi Klum
© Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked angelic in a glitzy fringe gown by Paolo Sebastian.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian
© Getty Images

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian

Sisters Kim K. and Kourtney arrived in unison wearing all-black outfits. The KKW Beauty founder appeared in a vintage Versace gown that featured a unique plunging neckline. Meanwhile, her older sis rocked a similar gown of the same fashion label with a thigh-high slit and sweetheart neckline.

Nicky Hilton
© Getty Images

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton

The heiress and socialite appeared in a black Oscar de la Renta strapless dress that featured a thigh-high slit and gold fringe on the side. Nicky accessorized with long sparkly earrings and a matching necklace.

Winnie Harlow
© Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow

Top model Winnie Harlow channeled a modern-day princess in a gorgeous off-shoulder purple gown that stood out thanks to its ornate embroidery and softly puffed sleeves.

