New York was the place to be Wednesday night as A-list celebrities and gorgeous top models came together at the 21st annual amfAR gala on February 6, 2019, the unofficial kick off for New York Fashion Week. Shiny sequins and glamourous gowns took center stage, made all the sparklier by the stars wearing them. Most poignantly, attendees were there for an important reason: to honor the longstanding commitment in the fight against AIDS.
Those who dressed to impress at Cipriani Wall Street Wednesday evening included actress Milla Jovovich, who dazzled in gold while she was presented with the Award of Courage by Michelle Rodriguez. Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney arrived in almost identical Versace gowns. Former Victoria’s Secret Angels – Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Karolina Kurkova – each made their own personal fashion statements in stunning black, silver and fuschia gowns.
Milla Jovovich
The actress and model, who was honored at the gala, showed up to the event looking radiant in a high-shine gilded number. Milla quite literally dazzled like the star she is as she made her way through the silver carpet.