View 5 pics | Fashion
Leer en Español

4 trending looks that will have you looking fabulous this Valentine’s Day

...
4 trending looks that will have you looking fabulous this Valentine’s Day
You're reading

4 trending looks that will have you looking fabulous this Valentine’s Day

1/5
Want to step up your style game? Yalitza Aparicio’s looks will guide you
Next

Want to step up your style game? Yalitza Aparicio’s looks will guide you
Olivia Palermo in white outfit
© Getty Images

Olivia Palermo in white outfit

There are days in which one wants – and should – look their best, and one of those days is February 14th, the designated day when that intrepid little cherub wields his mighty bow and arrow. It’s also the perfect day to flaunt your feminine side or release your inner femme fatale. There are a few key rules to follow in order to obtain a stylish V-Day look. The first is to reach for the pieces you find most flattering. The second is to throw in a trendy item to complement those pieces. Voilá! You're in for some serious lovin'.

 

Scroll through for some fashionista-worthy outfit ideas you can easily create this Valentine’s Day.

A red Valentine's Day inspired look
© Net-a-Porter / Revolve / Baublebar

A red Valentine's Day inspired look

Red Hot: Combine different shades of red for a bold fashion statement

Although it may appear like an obvious option, red can be a winning formula to your look – especially when combined with different tones and textures. A great example of this style rule is to combine the Bret Crepe Jumpsuit from Alice and Olivia ($375) which is a vibrant scarlett, with the plush Velvet Platfom Heels from Lola Cruz ($204).

 

Add a touch of animal print with the Foldover Calf Hair Clutch from Clare V ($274), and finish off the look with the holiday-apropos Amalia Pearl Heart Drop Earrings from Baublebar ($38).

Look elegant in an all-black outfit
© Net-a-Porter / Yoox / DSW / Revolve

Look elegant in an all-black outfit

All-black is always a good idea

Considered a true classic, there’s no doubt black is a favorite of fashion designers like Coco Chanel or Helmut Lang. So how should you wear it? The answer is to use the volume and silhouette of each piece to your advantage.

 

To accomplish the look, pair a romantic peplum top such as the Ruched Taffeta Top by Marques Almeida ($370) with the slim-fit Casual Pants from Boutique Moschino ($112). To take a break from black, choose a metallic cluch like the Clic Clac Large Clutch from Jerome Dreyfuss ($291), and complete your ensemble with a pair of cage pumps from label Mix No.6 . The Lliraven Pumps ($49.99) will have you feeling extra glam thanks to the glitter and pyramid stud details.

A casual-chic Valentine's Day outfit
© Net-a-Porter / Yoox / Revolve / Baublebar

A casual-chic Valentine's Day outfit

Casual-chic for a V-day date

The best dates often happen spontaneously. If you want to appear festive yet casual, it’s best to opt for print pieces and pair them with one-toned items. In this case, you can combine the elegance of the Holly striped satin piqué maxi dress from Rebecca Vallance ($545) with the edginess of this Biker Jacket by Diesel ($280).

 

To add a few inches to your stature, look no further than the Sam Edelman Ariella Sandals ($110) in white. Add a statement accessory like the Mini Emma Hoop earrings, available at Baublebar ($36).

A chic Valentine's Day outfit
© Yoox / Net-a-Porter / Steve Madden / Shopbop

A chic Valentine's Day outfit

Feeling adventurous? Venture into the unexpected

Are you looking for a unique Valentine's Day outfit that will make you stand out? Then perhaps you can mix a basic top such as the Lala Tee T-Shirt from Free People ($39) with the faux-leather pleated metallic midi skirt from MM6 by Maison Margiela ($447.50). Yes, it's flashy, but rest assured you'll look fab! 

To neutralize the metallic elements, assemble your ensemble with the celeb-adored trend: white booties. The Steve Madden Divinity boots ($69.98) are a great choice due to the multi-tone color. Finish off the look with the Lutana Druzy Drops from BaubleBar ($36). Brace yourself, though. The compliments will roll in like a tidal wave!

 

To feel like you are the center of attention this Valentine’s Day, be sure to take your time until you have achieved the perfect synergy with the different pieces that comprise your look. Whether you’re going for a diva-ish statement or something on the casual side, what’s truly important is that you feel confident and of course, beautiful.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries