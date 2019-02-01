Royal fashionistas closed out January with a round of impeccable style. Duchess Meghan Markle wowed multiple times this week as she stepped out to royal duties with a series of desirable outfits – think sleek winter coats, a chic peachy get-up and stunning suede boots. Equally stylish was Queen Maxima who wore two regal ensembles in the crimson-burgundy color family.
This week we were delighted to see a few surprise outings from Jordan Monarch, Queen Rania, who exuded timeless elegance in a zigzag printed dress and Princess Caroline, who was the definition of elegance in a stunning black gown.
Scroll through to see these and more looks from this week’s royal style gallery!
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a visit to the Association of Commonwealth Universities at the University of London wearing a sleek all-black outfit which she paired with tan suede pumps. The mom-to-be stayed true to her signature bun hairstyle, but this time she took a ballerina-like approach. Either way she looks stunning!