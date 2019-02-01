View 12 pics | Fashion

Queens of Style: Meghan Markle, Letizia and more of this week’s regal fashion

...
Queens of Style: Meghan Markle, Letizia and more of this week’s regal fashion
You're reading

Queens of Style: Meghan Markle, Letizia and more of this week’s regal fashion

1/12
Queen Letizia stuns in $19.99 Jumpsuit dress - see all the royals who rock the Zara look
Next

Queen Letizia stuns in $19.99 Jumpsuit dress - see all the royals who rock the Zara look
Meghan Markle bun hairstyle
© WENN

Meghan Markle bun hairstyle

Royal fashionistas closed out January with a round of impeccable style. Duchess Meghan Markle wowed multiple times this week as she stepped out to royal duties with a series of desirable outfits – think sleek winter coats, a chic peachy get-up and stunning suede boots. Equally stylish was Queen Maxima who wore two regal ensembles in the crimson-burgundy color family.

This week we were delighted to see a few surprise outings from Jordan Monarch, Queen Rania, who exuded timeless elegance in a zigzag printed dress and Princess Caroline, who was the definition of elegance in a stunning black gown.

Scroll through to see these and more looks from this week’s royal style gallery!

 

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a visit to the Association of Commonwealth Universities at the University of London wearing a sleek all-black outfit which she paired with tan suede pumps. The mom-to-be stayed true to her signature bun hairstyle, but this time she took a ballerina-like approach. Either way she looks stunning!

Meghan Markle peach outfit
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle peach outfit

Just Peachy

Meghan attended her first patronage for the National Theatre looking exceptionally radiant in a peachy-cream dress with a matching jacket by Brandon Maxwell. The Duchess completed her look with coordinating cream Aquazzura heels.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Boots for Walking

Meghan and Prince Harry braved the snow at their second joint engagement of 2019. The 37-year-old expecting royal looked chic and elegant in an outfit that complimented her growing baby bump. Meghan wore a sheer-sleeve, nature-printed Oscar de la Renta dress, a William Vintage coat and suede olive green boots by Sarah Flint.

 

Photo: WENN/Getty Images

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared regal as ever in a recycled tartan coat dress by Alexander McQueen. Prince William’s wife teamed the fancy get-up with black tights and a highly on-trend mini bag.

Duchess of Cornwall
© Grosby Group

Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess Camilla took note of the crimson color trend and opted for a bright red tweed coat which she layered over a floral-printed dress. The royal accessorized with suede knee-hight boots and a matching handbag. 

Lady Frederick Windsor
© Getty Images

Lady Frederick Windsor

Lady Frederick Windsor

Sophie Winkleman, a.k.a Lady Frederick Windsor attended the English National Opera in a sleek all-black outfit. The stylish get-up was composed of skinny black trousers, and sheer off-shoulder top with thin straps and knee-high boots.

Princess Caroline
© Getty Images

Princess Caroline

Princess Caroline

Black was another popular choice among royals this week and Princess Caroline took part in the crowd who rocked the chic hue this week. The Hanover royal looked elegant in a floor-length gown with muted sequins. Stunning!

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia

The Spanish Monarch wowed in an elegant teal dress from none other than Zara. The stylish number featured a pleated midi skirt and ruffled detail on the sleeves. Letizia finished off the look with matching suede pumps, a black belt and coordinating clutch.

Queen Letizia leopard coat
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia leopard coat

Statement Coat

Queen Letizia stunned earlier this week when she wore a pair of cropped crimson trousers teamed with a matching knit and stunning leopard coat – all by Hugo Boss. The stylish royal complimented her outfit with black Magrit heels.

Queen Maxima
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima went full-on monochrome with a pair of wide-leg trousers, 3/4 sleeve blouse and knee-length coat. The Netherlands monarch further made a berry-hued statement with tassel earrings and a box clutch.

Queen Maxima outfits
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima outfits

Berry Cool

The stylish royal stepped out in another berry-colored outfit, but this time she combined it with tan-colored elements. Queen Maxima teamed a burnt red dress and pretty hat with a khaki trench coat, wallet clutch and matching suede heels.

Queen Rania
© Grosby Group

Queen Rania

Queen Rania

Queen Rania looked elegant as always in a long white dress cinched at the waist by ways of a thin matching belt. The tea-length dress stood out with a graphic zigzag print and high neck silhouette. The Jordan’s Queen finished it off with classic black heels.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries