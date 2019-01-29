We’re in the midst of the star-studded Sundance Film Festival currently taking place in Park City, Utah, which means stars are trading their long-slit, backless dresses for something a little warmer (and wearable). Think velvet suits, puffer jackets and long statement coats worthy of being categorized under best-dressed fashion. Movie stars like Eiza González, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Molly Williams are showing their support for winter whites, while others like Demi Moore, Milla Jovovich and Awkwafina are making fashion appearances with light pink pieces.
While red carpet events during awards season make way for gorgeous gowns and stunning looks, the Sundance Film Festival offers real-life inspiration we can all benefit from once the temperatures drop below 30 degrees.
Scroll through and let these celebrities inspire your winter-style wardrobe.
Eiza González
The Mexican actress stood out in bright white while exuding boho-chic vibes in a tiered eyelet and lace dress. As for footwear, Eiza paired the stylish number with equally sleek black suede boots.