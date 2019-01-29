View 11 pics | Fashion

Eiza González, Demi Moore and other fashion elite wowed at Sundance Film Festival

...
Eiza González, Demi Moore and other fashion elite wowed at Sundance Film Festival
You're reading

Eiza González, Demi Moore and other fashion elite wowed at Sundance Film Festival

1/11
Está pasando: Irina Shayk se ha convertido en Kate Middleton
Next

Está pasando: Irina Shayk se ha convertido en Kate Middleton
eiza gonzalez
© Getty Images

eiza gonzalez

We’re in the midst of the star-studded Sundance Film Festival currently taking place in Park City, Utah, which means stars are trading their long-slit, backless dresses for something a little warmer (and wearable). Think velvet suits, puffer jackets and long statement coats worthy of being categorized under best-dressed fashion. Movie stars like Eiza González, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Molly Williams are showing their support for winter whites, while others like Demi Moore, Milla Jovovich and Awkwafina are making fashion appearances with light pink pieces.

 

While red carpet events during awards season make way for gorgeous gowns and stunning looks, the Sundance Film Festival offers real-life inspiration we can all benefit from once the temperatures drop below 30 degrees.

 

Scroll through and let these celebrities inspire your winter-style wardrobe.

 

Eiza González

The Mexican actress stood out in bright white while exuding boho-chic vibes in a tiered eyelet and lace dress. As for footwear, Eiza paired the stylish number with equally sleek black suede boots.

demi moore
© Getty Images

demi moore

Demi Moore

Wow! Demi exceeded street style expectations with the coolest plaid pants in highlighter-yellow, an equally bright electric blue sweater and long pink coat tossed over her shoulders. Demi took on her real-life movie star role with tinted sunglasses.

awkwafina
© Getty Images

awkwafina

Awkwafina

Talk about a pink power suit. Awkwafina appeared at the festival looking pretty in pink with high-waist wide leg trousers and a matching double-breasted jacket featuring slits on each side.

emma roberts
© Getty Images

emma roberts

Emma Roberts

The ever-so-stylish actress wore yet another cute outfit to Sundance. Emma styled a light blue mini-dress distinguished by an elaborate rhinestone detail and an overcoat in the same color family. The 27-year-old finished off with charcoal tights and suede ankle boots.

jada pinkett
© Getty Images

jada pinkett

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Mrs. Smith is the definition of a cool mom as she opted for a head-to-toe neutral ensemble including cream-colored joggers and a matching turtleneck. She complemented the neutrality with a long, white coat and pointed booties.

julianne moore
© Getty Images

julianne moore

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore stepped out in a black on black (on black) outfit made up of trousers, a top and a power blazer with puffed up sleeves. The actress completed her edgy look with a pair of pointed pumps featuring metallic and statement buckle details.

lupita nyongo
© Getty Images

lupita nyongo

Lupita Nyong’o

The Black Panther star added a pop of color to her sleek, all-black outfit with a statement brocade jacket. Sometimes less really is more.

michelle williams
© Getty Images

michelle williams

Michelle Williams

Michelle made winter fashion look ten times cooler as she stepped out in cropped wide-leg pants and a very-on-trend puffer jacket. The Hollywood star gave the sporty look a polished twist with a pair of tan suede boots

mindy kaling
© Getty Images

mindy kaling

Mindy Kaling

The actress, comedian and writer followed through with the style notion of winter and plaids as she showed up to Sundance in a flattering yellow plaid ensemble – perfect for your winter style woes.

mila jovovich
© Getty Images

mila jovovich

Milla Jovovich

Milla proved skinny jeans are still very much a thing while spotted (pun intended) in a cozy pink sweater and frilly ankle boots.

naomi watts
© Getty Images

naomi watts

Naomi Watts

Power suiting took a for Naomi, who lived up to her style credentials in a navy blue velvet suit. What’s more, she completed the menswear-inspired look with a pair of crisp white booties.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries