Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more chic royals who put their style on full display this week

Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more chic royals who put their style on full display this week
Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more chic royals who put their style on full display this week

Another week, another royal style recap! The fashionistas of the royal world did not disappoint. This week, some of the ladies catered to their traditional sense of style.

Some switched it up. And others found inspiration (and borrowed pieces) from their relatives. In true royal fashion, the women showed off their style during engagements, on the palace grounds – and Paris Fashion Week.

Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more ladies stepped out in style this week. Scroll through to see this week’s royal style moments.

 

The Duchess of Cambridge was a green dream as she stepped out for an event at the Family Action charity. The 37-year-old royal wore a coat dress by Beulah London.

The mommy-of-three completed her look with olive Gianvito Rossi pumps and an LK Bennett clutch.

Prince Charles’ wife took a style que from both of her daughters-in-law! During a visit to the Brenner Jewish Care Center in London, Camilla opted for a green skirt suit. (Look familiar)? 

Another familiar item would be her clutch. The forest green bag byDeMellier London is the same handbag that Meghan Markle has been spotted carrying during various engagements.

As if the outfit wasn’t enough, Camilla added an extra layer as she stepped outside and shared a candid moment with a horse.

This is her season! The stylish royal sat front row during the Dior show at Paris Fashion week. Amelia was a standout in pieces by the designer that catered to every sense of her impeccable style.

 

Pink lady! Olympia donned a pink sweater and printed skirt ensemble during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show.

It’s one thing to have a front row seat, but this outfit called for a street style moment.

Olympia toned her look down for Dior. The royal wore a belted velvet dress and black coat for the occasion. Olympia added some extra edge with her chic combat boots.

 

Letizia was every bit of chic in one of her go-to designers while hosting at Zarzuela Palace. Letizia wore fitted black trousers and a grid top by Hugo Boss. As for her fancy footwork, the rocked a pair of black and white pumps by Magrit.

 

The Spanish royal kicked off her week with a bit of a change. During the International Tourism Trade Fair, the royal – who typically ops for pantsuits for the occasion – switched her attire.

This year Letizia went for a more glam approach, in a silk blouse by Massimo Dutti and a pleated skirt by the Spanish fashion house.

Tatiana remained true to form as she attended the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture presentation. The Monaco royal was chic in an all-black fur overcoat, which she wore over a printed skirt and flowing skirt.

