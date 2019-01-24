View 17 pics | Fashion

The best celebrity street style from Paris Fashion Week 2019
The best celebrity street style from Paris Fashion Week 2019

© Getty Images

The fashion set waved adios to Paris Spring Couture week, and we're now taking a moment to credit all the fashionistas who roamed the cobbled streets of the city of love with some of the best street style. And they did it all in the name of fashion. Celebrities like Celine Dion, Uma Thurman and Kate Beckinsale are only a few who stepped out to conquer the fashion scene. In addition, fashionistas like Princess Olympia of Greece, Olivia Palermo and Camila Coelho lived up to their fashion status with a heavy dose of impeccable style. Scroll through to get inspired with the best of Paris street style.

 

Celine Dion 

The singer toured shows while wearing a pair of black wide-leg pants and a complementary white shirt, which she only tucked at the front.

amber heard
© Getty Images

amber heard

Amber Heard

The Aquaman star made a business-chic appearance at Giorgio Armani Privé in a classic black pantsuit paired with a white button-up shirt.

camila coelho fashion week
© Getty Images

camila coelho fashion week

Camila Coelho

Fashion and beauty mogul Camila Coelho gave a nod to the best of ‘90s fashion outside the Dior show. The Brazilian beauty wore a sheer and floral spaghetti-strap frock which she perfectly layered over a long-sleeve mesh top.

chiara ferragni
© Getty Images

chiara ferragni

Chiara Ferragni

The Blonde Salad founder stood outside the Alexandre Vauthier show looking fab in a violet mini dress distinguished by statement brooches. The fashion blogger and entrepreneur battled the cold temperatures with a cropped white fur coat and sheer tights.

coco rocha
© Getty Images

coco rocha

Coco Rocha

The top model and her daughter were #stylegoals together on the rainy streets of Paris. 

irina shayk
© Getty Images

irina shayk

Irina Shayk 

Irina looked extra chic at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show in a pair of thigh-high boots and velvet blazer. 

izabel goulart
© Getty Images

izabel goulart

Izabel Goulart

The supermodel flaunted her statuesque figure in a sheer black tiered mini dress outside the Valentino show.

kaia gerber
© Getty Images

kaia gerber

Kaia Gerber

The top model’s been ruling the catwalk, but her street style game is just as strong. The 17-year-old stood outside the Chanel show wearing an all-black ensemble including flared trousers and a turtleneck. She topped off her look with a checkered blazer and Converse sneakers.

kate beckinsale
© Getty Images

kate beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

The gorgeous actress looked stunning outside the Giambattista Valli show to which she wore a short black mesh lace dress and black sky-high stilettos featuring a marble platform. The flirty get-up showed off her amazing figure.

kristen stewart
© Getty Images

kristen stewart

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart stepped out wearing ultra-bold makeup while she donned a menswear-inspired ensemble made up of copper pants with a tweed blazer and black oxfords at Chanel.

lady amelia windsor
© Getty Images

lady amelia windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor looked chic as ever in neutrals at Dior.

marion cotillard
© Getty Images

marion cotillard

Marion Cotillard

The French actress sat front row at the Chanel show wearing an all-black getup combining the biker shorts trend with a long-sleeve knit. Marion gave her look a touch of glamour with gold metallic pumps, a statement necklace and a bold red lip.

nieves alvarez
© Getty Images

nieves alvarez

Nieves Alvarez

The Spanish supermodel was a vision in a thigh-grazing tweed dress with a matching jacket outside the Giambattista Valli show.

patricia contreras
© Getty Images

patricia contreras

Patricia Contreras

The Mexican model brought a futuristic approach with an eye-catching metallic outfit. Patricia wore a rhinestone embellished mini dress under a silver puffer coat – one of the season’s coziest trends. The fashion star completed the ensemble with silver pumps and oversized sporty sunglasses.

princess olympia
© Getty Images

princess olympia

Princess Olympia of Greece

The royal fashionista attended the Schiaparelli show in a bright pink turtleneck and a just as bright printed mini skirt.

tatiana casiraghi
© Getty Images

tatiana casiraghi

Tatiana Casiraghi 

The Monaco royal appeared glammed up to the Giambattista Valli show wearing a black fur coat and printed dress underneath.

uma thurman
© Getty Images

uma thurman

Uma Thurman

The actress livened her fashion senses in a sleek head-to-toe black outfit while attending the Giorgio Armani Prive show. Uma styled a long ruffled skirt with a high-neck top and three-quarter sleeve velvet jacket. As for her choice of footwear: strappy sandals.

