Stylish messaging, oversized pearls: See all the highlights from Paris Fashion Week

Stylish messaging, oversized pearls: See all the highlights from Paris Fashion Week
Stylish messaging, oversized pearls: See all the highlights from Paris Fashion Week

Valentino
Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture has come to an end, but highlights from the catwalk and front row let us take a look back at all the best moments. If we learned anything from the Spring ‘19 shows, it’s that oversized everything is coming in heavy for the next few months, pearls continue to remain in the spotlight and that – despite so-called conventional wisdom – more really is more. A-listers like Celine Dion, Irina Shayk and Princess Olympia of Greece were front row and center during this week’s shows. Meanwhile, fashion influencers Camila Coelho and Caroline Daur brought their fashion A-game to some of the most avant-garde shows.

 

Furthermore, Viktor and Rolf made larger than life statements with meme-like gowns while Kaia Gerber turned into a modern-day Marie Antoinette at Chanel. Scroll through to see these and more highlights from the Paris Fashion Week catwalks.

 

Haute Couture

Yellow and florals made a splash on the Valentino runway. 

A-Listers

Irina Shayk, Derek Blasberg and Kat Graham sitting pretty in the front row during the Jean-Paul Gaultier show. 

Loofah Gowns

A model exuded bridal (and loofah) vibes while walking down the Giambattista Vali runway in a tulle-heavy gown. 

Over-the-top headpieces 

Oversized pearls and a larger than life hat at the Balmain show.

Celine Dion 

Celine Dion was seen at the front row of many shows, including Ronald van der Kemp's. 

Dita Von Teese

The burlesque star appeared in the "Diva Von Teese" gown during the Jean-Paul Gaultier show. 

Influencers

Fashion bloggers and influencers Camila Coelho, Aimee Song and Caroline Daur sat front and center at Elie Saab.

Satin Footwear

Satin ankle boots stopped the show at the Balmain runway. 

Valentino

Sofia Coppola sat next to the Italian fashion designer himself, Valentino Garavani.

Dazzling Headwear

Givenchy brought a dose of sparkle to the catwalk with this headpiece.

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's daughter brought forth Marie Antoinette-esque flair while modeling for Chanel.

Lineisy Montero

The Dominican beauty stood out with a statement bow as she strutted down the Alexandre Vauthier runway.

Color Block

Brights and neons were all the rage at Maison Margiela.

Fashion Royalty

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Nicky Hilton, Dakota Fanning and Derek Blasberg enjoyed front row seats at the Oscar de la Renta show.

Less is More

Viktor & Rolf made a big statement. Literally.

Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha looked like a real life fairy at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show.

