Adrienne Bailon opens up the doors to Chateau Houghton: Tour her Parisian-inspired mansion
Adrienne Bailon is bringing a taste of Paris to sunny California! The Real host treated viewers to a long-awaited tour of her and husband Israel...
Roselyn Sánchez got her girlfriends together for one epic Hollywood night out
Roselyn Sánchez received support from her fellow Latinas in Hollywood on Thursday (April 12) night. The Puerto Rican actress, 45, celebrated her...
Say cheese: The best celebrity and royal instagram photos of the week
Say cheese! These celebs and royals stepped behind, and in front, of the camera to deliver some of this week’s best Instagram photos. From...
Did Meghan Markle lend this handbag to the Duchess of Cornwall?
Most of us probably think Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cornwall have very different styles, but an accessory that they have in common may have us...
Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more chic royals who put their style on full display this week