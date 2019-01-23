View 8 pics | Fashion

These pieces from Adrienne Bailon's unique jewelry collection are flying off the shelves

Adrienne Bailon launched her passion project, her jewelry line, XIXIlast November. It's been a smashing success. Her debut collection – Faith & Familia, a four-piece assortment made up of gold plated earrings, pendants and a bedazzled choker necklace, has already sold out once and was currently restocked, while her most recent collection, Star of Wonder is partially sold out, and we can see why. Not only are the standout pieces super cute and fun to wear, but they’re also decently priced (nothing over $45). Scroll through to see all the baubles in her coveted fashion jewelry line.

 

As part of her Star of Wonder collection, you'll find a sparkly set of rhinestone encrusted hairpins – perfect for today’s hair accessories renaissance. The set includes four dazzling pieces, and at $45 it’s the most expensive item you’ll find on her website.

Faith & Familia Pendant

Named after her debut collection, the Faith & Familia pendant is a classic pendant that can be worn over and over again.

© Instagram

The Star of Wonder Earrings are currently sold out, but we’re crossing our fingers they get restocked soon. This glitzy set of earrings features two unique styles that together make the perfect pair. This set is made for a glam night out or to add a touch of sparkle to any #ootd. 

Photo: Instagram/@xixi

© Instagram

Praying Hands Pendant

Similar to the Faith & Familia pendant, the Praying Hands medallion adds a dose of cool-girl style to any look.

Photo: Instagram/@xixi

© Instagram

At the Cross Earrings

A pair of gold plated hoops is essential to those in favor of timeless style. However, these feel particularly of-the-moment with the dangly cross detail.

Photo: Instagram/@xixi

© Instagram

Diamanté Choker 

For those who crave a hint of sparkle this sparkly choker looks great worn alone or with a decent mix of layering necklaces.

Photo: Instagram/@xixi

© Instagram

Psalms 139

The Psalms 139 pendant makes for a must-have layering piece thanks to its short and delicate chain. This item features the phrase Psalms 139 and stands out in gold plated brass with sparkly rhinestones.

Photo: Instagram/@xixi

Layer 'em up

You can mix and match necklaces from each of the collections and layer them for an extra dose of glamour.

Photo: Xixi  

