At this point, we’ve all been witness to Jennifer Lopez's street style wardrobe extravaganza through the seasons. Yet, there is something about winter that seems to make every outfit look more upscale. That holds true for the latest fur-rocious ensemble J. Lo wore while walking the New York City streets.
The icon has been raising temperatures with her couture-esque looks, and whether she’s bringing pastels back or dazzling in endless sequins, she always tops it off with the fluffiest, prettiest and of course, most luxurious furs. Such is the case with one of our all time favorite ensembles – the time she wore that Elie Saab gown over a black and white fur coat and Christian Louboutin stilettos lined with Swarovski crystals.
J. Lo is the queen of the incredibly cozy, yet impossibly glamorous fur coat: