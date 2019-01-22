View 10 pics | Fashion

We found the best faux-fur coats so you can channel your inner JLo this winter!

At this point, we’ve all been witness to Jennifer Lopez's street style wardrobe extravaganza through the seasons. Yet, there is something about winter that seems to make every outfit look more upscale. That holds true for the latest fur-rocious ensemble J. Lo wore while walking the New York City streets.

The icon has been raising temperatures with her couture-esque looks, and whether she’s bringing pastels back or dazzling in endless sequins, she always tops it off with the fluffiest, prettiest and of course, most luxurious furs. Such is the case with one of our all time favorite ensembles – the time she wore that Elie Saab gown over a black and white fur coat and Christian Louboutin stilettos lined with Swarovski crystals.

J. Lo is the queen of the incredibly cozy, yet impossibly glamorous fur coat:

J. Lo heated things up in this chunky J Mendel fur jacket from the designer's Fall/Winter 18/19 collection as she stepped out for a premiere in Manhattan. The pricey winter staple is only available through private appointments, but we’ve done our own research on how to find similar pieces for less, so you can beat the winter cold in style.

ASOS

The online fashion giant offers a great variety of coats for every occasion. Their upscale label ASOS DESIGN offers affordable items while still focusing on style and high-quality looks. Take this white oversized glam faux fur, for example. It's available for $83 at ASOS.

If you're looking for a less heavy look that still has that furry vibe, go for a light faux fur coat. This piece comes with a more visible pattern that makes it look like the real deal! Find it for only $87, also at ASOS.

Watch out, Cruella! This faux-fur option is great for those in search of a higher fashion look. The spots against the white make it easy to pair it with any basic pieces, as well as your favorite heels or sneakers. You can find this hidden treasure at ASOS

& Other Stories

If you're after a minimalistic look, a full white long hair coat not only keeps you warm but also looks great in pictures! & Other Stories has a super collection of this season's main staple. The one featured here is available for $219.

Donna Salyers' Fabulous Furs

Fabulous Furs has been mastering faux attire for a long-time now. They stand on the pricier side. But the quality is impeccable, and visually there is no difference from the bank-breaking real deals. Another plus? They're made in the US! Shop this style for $350 and similar ones at Fabulous Furs' portal.

Lord & Taylor

For an all day cozy look that can be easily paired with cool sweatpants or dressier options, a bulky faux-fur option in off-white is the best way to go. Tiger Mist has affordable options. Here's one for $120 at Lord & Taylor.

Missguided US

As winter comes to an end and temperatures rise, you might be left looking for another light coat that still feels comfortable and glam. Missguided offers a fabulous option for only $97, available worldwide at their online boutique.

Macy's

And if you're looking for a sportier vibe that still keeps a high-end feeling, Macy's is the way to go. Bomber jackets have been super on trend lately – just add your best sneakers, skinny jeans and you're set! Check this style out for only $59, available at Macy's.

