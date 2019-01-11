View 8 pics | Fashion

Royal style: Meghan Markle’s animal-print heels, Queen Letizia’s military-style jacket and more!

...
Royal style: Meghan Markle’s animal-print heels, Queen Letizia’s military-style jacket and more!
You're reading

Royal style: Meghan Markle’s animal-print heels, Queen Letizia’s military-style jacket and more!

1/8
Here's how you can get Eva Mendes' modern flamenco dancer look for $120
Next

Here's how you can get Eva Mendes' modern flamenco dancer look for $120
Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall style
© WireImage

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall style

After spending some quiet time with their families, it’s now back to work for our favorite royal fashionistas. Queens, Princesses and Duchesses all stepped out to royal engagements this week, giving us a front row seat at their stunning outfits. Queen Letizia brought her fashion "a-game" with three covetable ensembles.  Meanwhile, Meghan Markle looked radiant and chic as she dressed her growing baby bump in a sleek black dress by Hatch. What’s more, she paired the classic look with a pair of statement animal-print heels. Scroll through for more of this week’s royal style!

 

Zara Tindall

#CoupleGoals! Zara and Mike Tindall were a parallel pair at the Moet Marquee Magic Millions Raceday at the Gold Coast Turf Clubon in Gold Coast, Australia on Saturday, January 12. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter rocked a poppy-print look while her husband coordinate nicely in a bright suit that featured a floral tie and handkerchief. Zara's Kate Spade "Hayes Street Hazel" studded-bag stole the show, blending seemlessly into her look.

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge exuded royal elegance on Sunday when she attended church with Prince William. Kate looked stunning in a blue Catherine Walker & Co. coat and matching Jane Taylor headband. The mom-of-three layered the statement piece over her navy and white polka dot dress by LK Bennett and completed her look with Prada pumps, gloves and a Jimmy Choo clutch bag.

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia

The Spanish royal stepped out in three stylish looks this week. Letizia looked stunning on Sunday at the military parade in Madrid’s Royal Palace. The former journalist dazzled in a velvet gown by Felipe Varela, which she wore underneath an Armani tweed jacket. Letizia wore her hair up in a low bun and complementing glam makeup. Oh so chic!

Queen Letizia style
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia style

Letizia reached out for two of her favorite brands mid-week as she stepped out to a meeting in Madrid. The 46-year-old royal opted for a business-chic approach wearing black skinny trousers, a white blouse by Boss and a statement black military-style jacket from Zara. She added a finishing touch with a pair of black heels.

Queen Letizia red dress
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia red dress

On Thursday Letizia wore head-to-toe red when she attended Madrid’s National Sports Awards. Her ensemble was made up of a gorgeous red dress, distinguished by a frill detail at the waist. The Queen finished off her bold look with a matching clutch and heels.

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 

The Duchess of Sussex was glowing when she visited Smart Works on Thursday. The mom-to-be flaunted her growing baby bump in a sleek black dress by the designer Hatch. To battle the cool temperatures, the stylish royal wore a tan coat by Oscar de la Renta and gave her elegant look a standout twist with a pair of animal-print lucite pumps.

Queen Mathilde
© Getty Images

Queen Mathilde

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Queen Mathilde looked royally elegant in a gorgeous blue, black and gold brocade dress as she and King Philippe received heads of the European Institutions and representatives of the European Union in the Royal Palace. The Belgian royal accessorized the classy number with a pair of shiny metallic heels.

Zara and Mike Tindall
© Getty Images

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall 

Zara and Mike Tindall coordinated in white on Tuesday afternoon while at the Gold Coast’s Magic Millions Polo Tournament in Australia. The royal opted for an all-white casual look, wearing a sleeveless top, jeans and sneakers. Mike took part in the relaxed vibes with a white button-up shirt and light green shorts.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries