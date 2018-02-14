View 32 pics | Fashion

New York Fashion Week 2018: Highlights from the front row, runway and parties

New York Fashion Week 2018: Highlights from the front row, runway and parties
New York Fashion Week 2018: Highlights from the front row, runway and parties

Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern had a Big Little Lies reunion along with Margot Robbie, who is the face of euphoria Calvin Klein Fragrances, as they sat front row during the Calvin Klein Collection presentation. Photo: Getty Images
Stylish sisters! Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild showed off their personal style at the Alice & Olivia presentation. Photo: BFA
Christian Siriano celebrated ten years of his collection with one of the leading ladies of his show, Danielle Brooks, during his NYFW after-party with Belvedere Vodka at the Moxy Hotel. Photo: Getty Images
Lucy Hale, who has been making her rounds during her first fashion week ever, looked pretty sitting in the front row at the Self-Portrait runway show with FIJI Water. Photo: Griffin Lipson/BFA.com
Anna Wintour sat next to Cardi B at Alexander Wang’s Fall 2018 Runway Show x Fiji Water. The duo were on hand to attend the designer’s last show at fashion week. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Olympia of Greece looked simple yet chic at the star-studded Michael Kors Collection presentation. Photo: Getty Images
Kaia Gerber didn't let the popcorn on the runway slow her down as she modeled the latest looks during the Calvin Klein fashion show. Photo: Getty Images
Proud parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were a stylish duo as they watched their daughter Kaia take on the catwalk during the Calvin Klein show. Photo: Getty Images
Making mom proud! Kaia Gerber walked the runway during the Anna Sui show. Cindy Crawford took to her Instagram to share a video of her daughter's walk and spin on the catwalk writing, "Love this, @KaiaGerber! Old school spin for @AnnaSui." Photo: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid owned the runway during the Anna Sui fashion show. Photo: Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o looked red hot at Marvel Studios’ Black Panther “Welcome to Wakanda” New York Fashion Week Showcase at Industria Studios. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marvel
Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer looked chic as she posed for a picture ahead of the Ralph Lauren presentation. Photo: Getty Images
Katie Holmes took a break from 'fashioning' after the Zimmermann show in the Etihad Lounge at IMG NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios. Photo: Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn attended the Maybelline New York x V Magazine Party at the Nomo Soho Hotel. Photo: Getty Images
Sailing through fashion week! Christie Brinkley's look-alike daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook worked the runway at the Sherri Hill show, where she was cheered on by BFF Ireland Baldwin. Photo: Getty Images
Legs for days! Kaia Gerber showcased her enviable limbs walking in the Alexander Wang fashion show x Fiji Water. Photo: Getty Images
Mr. Roboto! The Philipp Plein show in NYC opened like a science fiction movie: Irina Shayk made her way down the runway while holding hands with a robot as snow fell around them. The 32-year-old model flaunted a fabulous figure in a form-fitting suit, during the ski-inspired show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Photo: Getty Images
Selma Blair was among celebrities that walked the runway in Christian's show. And after the runway show, Selma and guests continued the evening at Bar Moxy with a party sponsored by Belvedere vodka. Photo: Getty Images
Joan Smalls's runway look had us going wild, modeling a cheetah coat during the Tom Ford fashion show. Photo: Getty Images
Making Zoolander proud! Justin Theroux gave his best blue steel face at the Adam Selman presentation. Photo: Getty Images
Ciara and Russell Wilson, who looked fresh off the runway outside of the Tom Ford presentation, took to the streets of NYC to show off their coupled-up fashion week street style. Photo: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid matched her pink wig with her tights as she showcased a look on the runway during the Jeremy Scott show. Photo: Getty Images
Designer Victoria Beckham showed off her posh street style as she took to the street of New York City on February 8. Photo: GC Images
Hailey Baldwin was the lady in red at a presentation for Adidas Originals by Danielle Cathari on February 8. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Stylish couple Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman had a fashionable date night at IMG’s NYFW celebration hosted by Amazon Echo. Photo: Getty Images
Want to keep up with all the biggest highlights and best pictures from New York Fashion Week? We've put together this up-to-date photo gallery so you can see which of your favorite celebrities are sitting front row, walking the runway or mingling at parties during the fall-winter 2018-2019 presentations at NYFW. Scroll through for all the highlights. Zendaya, Blake Lively and Emily Blunt couldn't contain their admiration for designer Michael Kors during the Michael Kors Collection show held at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre at Lincoln Center. Photo: Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan, Katie Holmes, David Lauren, Lauren Bush Lauren and Hilary Swank had the best seats in the house during the Ralph Lauren show. Photo: Getty Images
Kate Upton, Jourdan Dunn, Maya Jama and Victoria Justice attended the Jonathan Simkhai presentation, hosted by Maybelline New York. Photo: Getty Images
Victoria Beckham planted a kiss on her little girl Harper at the end of her fashion show. The designer's husband David and sons Cruz and Romeo were also front row during the presentation. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Olympia of Greece, Nicky Hilton, Dakota Fanning and Derek Blasberg sat front row at the Oscar de la Renta fashion show. Photo: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid had some fun during the Maybelline New York x V Magazine Party held at the Nomo Soho Hotel. Photo: Getty Images
Julianne Moore, Sienna Miller, Zoey Deutch, Maggie Q and Liu Shishi were rays of sunshine in the front row at Tory Burch's colorful presentation. Photo: Getty Images
