Highlights from New York Bridal Fashion Week

New York City dedicated a whole week to highlight the continuous work of several brands and designers around the world that show the diversity of trends and the beautiful work behind every collection of the most talented people in this segment of the fashion industry. Here are some of the highlights for Spring Summer 2022 collections.

©HOLA!



Allison Webb- NY Bridal Fashion Week

Allison Webb

For the bridal designer, this collection emphasizes understated luxury. “I wanted to focus on craftsmanship, construction, timelessness, and sophistication using fabrics such as jacquard and Mikado fabrics on modern patterns. “Exceptional materials and delicate embroideries sparked my creative process”, Webb explains, and I would add that there is a Charles James influence in some of her gorgeous gowns. The designer finds inspiration also in New York street style and their sophisticated looks.

©HOLA!



Lazaro- new York Bridal Fashion Week

Lazaro

As we keep celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Cuban-born bridal designer Lazaro launched his magnificent bridal collection. “The Lazaro bride is very sophisticated, fashion-savvy, and appreciates fabrics.

“I want to highlight the inner beauty of all my brides. It is one of the most special days of their lives, and it is a true privilege to be part of it”

Lazaro’s collection Fragonard is a sumptuous mix of dreamy romance, timeless elegance, and just a sprinkle of diva glam. His Cuban roots influence his creations for example; the trumpet skirts, the laces, layering textiles, and gorgeous mantillas, are designed to enchant and seduce.