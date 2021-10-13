Billy Porter wears outfit from a Dominican fashion designer in a recent magazine spread

Billy Porter recently opened up about his HIV-positive diagnosis in the latest Attitude Magazine. After sharing his truth earlier this year, the actor told the publication that he is “completely free” of shame. The 51-year-old star is no longer living under the shadows and refuses to be labeled or defined by the virus.

Porter has been named Attitude’s Man of the Year at the 2021 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards to honor his bravery in speaking out in favor of the voiceless and being his authentic self.

©GettyImages



Billy Porter poses in the Winners Room at The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards at The Roundhouse on October 06, 2021 in London, England.

The Pose actor shows his best angles in a fashion spread and graced the publication’s cover. Styled by renowned fashion stylist Ty Hunter, Billy rocked exuberant pieces representing his colorful and bigger-than-life personality.

Among the stunning looks, one particularly caught our attention, and to our surprise, the mastermind behind the piece is the Dominican fashion designer, Víctor López. HOLA! USA reached out to López, who kindly shared his experience collaborating with Hunter, and his day’s assistant, Blue Ivy’s fashion stylist, Manuel Mendez.

©Taylor Miller / Attitude Magazine



Billy wears full look by Victor Lopez, earrings by Erickson Beamon, rings by Jill Herlands