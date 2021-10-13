Billy Porter wears outfit from a Dominican fashion designer in a recent magazine spread

Billy Porter recently opened up about his HIV-positive diagnosis in the latest Attitude Magazine. After sharing his truth earlier this year, the actor told the publication that he is “completely free” of shame. The 51-year-old star is no longer living under the shadows and refuses to be labeled or defined by the virus.
Porter has been named Attitude’s Man of the Year at the 2021 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards to honor his bravery in speaking out in favor of the voiceless and being his authentic self.
The Pose actor shows his best angles in a fashion spread and graced the publication’s cover. Styled by renowned fashion stylist Ty Hunter, Billy rocked exuberant pieces representing his colorful and bigger-than-life personality.
Among the stunning looks, one particularly caught our attention, and to our surprise, the mastermind behind the piece is the Dominican fashion designer, Víctor López. HOLA! USA reached out to López, who kindly shared his experience collaborating with Hunter, and his day’s assistant, Blue Ivy’s fashion stylist, Manuel Mendez.
I’m from a small town in the north of the Dominican Republic, called Provincia Hermanas Mirabal (Mirabal Sisters Province). That’s the place where love for fashion was born. My grandmother used to sew for the locals, and she used to let me help her. When I grew up, I moved to New York City, and I met Eduardo Rosario, a partner of the brand, and helped me refresh my passion for it.
The first person I had contact with was Manuel. He loves to help and collaborate with people who share his roots, which I like a lot! From the first moment, we connected his enthusiasm and disposition for the brand left me speechless. Then thanks to Manuel, we connected with Ty, and that’s how Billy Porter ends wearing my design Attitude Magazine. It fills me with joy to be able to be part of it. For my Latino community and me being able to be part of great projects like this is significant.
The project created by Ty and Manuel is extraordinary. Both want to help designers to get more recognition. I like how they focus on give fashion another twist to what has already been seen!
I am a young designer like many in the industry with a desire to become recognized for my work. My Latinx culture and Dominican roots are my greatest inspiration. My biggest driver to follow is my appreciation for the elegance and subtlety of putting a garment on a person. Color, happiness, the culture that vibrates in each stroke made in a sketch. They are parts of the mixed feelings that shape what today I can call Víctor López designs.
Carolina Benoit launched her first collection focused on sustainable fashion
Cardi B redefines fashion while in Paris
Jennifer Lopez launches a Fall 2021 footwear collection and a video game
Currently, I am presenting my new collection Spring-Summer 2022, which has had great acceptance. In settings like Chicago, Puerto Rico, and New York Fashion Week. I am working on several projects to strengthen the brand as they are the presentation at the largest Féria expo in Latin America, which is to be held in the city of Guadalajara, Mexico. My great purpose is to continue representing the Latino community. Continue strengthening the projects started by great Latinos in the world of fashion. In addition to leaving my footprints and roots in scenarios such as this platform and other events related to the medium of art.