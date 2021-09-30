Cardi B looks stunning in her first public appearance after giving birth

The world’s most expensive colored gemstone, The Sunrise Ruby, got nothing on Cardi B! The rapper just made her first public appearance after giving birth to her baby boy.

The Dominican descent starlet became the center of attention at Paris Fashion Week when she arrived at a Mugler event wearing a jaw-dropping and spectacular outfit. Describing herself as a “MUGLER MAMI” on social media, Cardi stepped on the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” black carpet in a form-fitting over-the-top sequined gown from the designer’s 1995 couture collection. The plunging red dress had a matching cape constructed in feathers.

The drama continued with Cardi’s platinum hairdo. LA-based hairstylist JStayReady created tridimensional finger waves that perfectly matched the movements of the cape. The Grammy winner also paired her gloves and ruby necklace with glittery eyebrows. Her makeup artist, Erika La’ Pearl, said on her Instagram account that she used Pat McGrath makeup and Tatti Lashes on her Instagram account.

Celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath shared a breakdown of Cardi’s makeup look, using the new Celestial Odyssey Eye Palette.

FACE