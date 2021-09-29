To continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrity stylist and costume designer Sophie Lopez is teaming up with Barbie for a fashion editorial. Sophie creates looks for today’s most coveted stars, including Kate Hudson, Yalitza Aparicio, Christie Brinkley, and now, one of the most famous dolls gets to collab with Lopez.

The Colombian creative put together a range of looks celebrating today’s strong, bold, unique, empowered, and modern Latinas. “This #HispanicHeritageMonth, we are proud to collaborate with celebrity stylist and costume designer @sophielopez,” the company said in a statement on social media. “I’ve always been attracted to color, which is something that comes inherently from the bright, tropical colors embedded in Latin culture. Vibrant, energetic, happy colors evoke the memories from my childhood that have carried through my personal style and work as a stylist,” Lopez added.

©Mattel/ Barbie Style



Sophie Lopez styles Barbie in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

In an interview with HOLA! USA, Sophie shared more details about the collaboration and how she is celebrating Hispanic and Latinx culture.

“Growing up, Barbie was both an outlet for me and who I wanted to be when I grew up. You could make your Barbie be whatever you wanted her to be, and looking back, Barbie helped inspire my choice of work, so working with the Barbie team for this collaboration feels like a full-circle moment,” she said.

©Mattel/Barbie Style





Sophie went big and bold with her fashion choices. “The looks I styled for the @BarbieStyle fashion editorial are very colorful, which is something I have always been attracted to and comes inherently from the bright tropical colors embedded in Latin culture,” she explains. “The memories from my childhood and time spent visiting Colombia is filled with vibrant, energetic, happy colors - the bright streets of Cartagena’s old town, the beautiful tapestries, tropical landscapes, lively music, and colorful clothing each serve as incredible creative inspiration. These memories have been carried through into my work as a stylist and my own personal style aesthetic.”

©Mattel/Barbie Style





The celebrity stylist told us she hopes to break stigmas and stereotypes around the Latinx and Hispanic culture. “It is important to me not to play into any outdated stereotypes and present the Latinas of today. The mood is edgy, strong, modern, and fierce,” she noted.

“We come in all shades, shapes, and sizes, with different hair and features.”