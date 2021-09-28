Sudha Reddy grand debut at The Met Gala

Sudha Reddy was the only Indian at the Met Gala 2021, representing her country and embracing this year’s theme with exquisite style by wearing a Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble inspired by the American flag, which took over 250 hours to be created according to the designer-duo.
After making heads turn at her debut Met Gala outing, Indian billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy’s chatted exclusively with HOLA! USA about her big night.
The chic philantrophist paired the stunning outfit with jewelry by Farah Khan. An incredible custom statement earpiece called ‘Dreamy Decadence‘, that drew inspiration from the stars in the American flag .
It is your first time at the Met Gala, what did you expect to see last night?
What’s the inspiration behind this magnificent gown with the Gala’s theme?
You are the only Indian businesswoman attending tonight, how do you feel about it?
Who would you say was your favorite celebrity attending the Met Gala?