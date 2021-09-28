Sudha Reddy grand debut at The Met Gala

Sudha Reddy was the only Indian at the Met Gala 2021, representing her country and embracing this year’s theme with exquisite style by wearing a Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble inspired by the American flag, which took over 250 hours to be created according to the designer-duo.

After making heads turn at her debut Met Gala outing, Indian billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy’s chatted exclusively with HOLA! USA about her big night.

The chic philantrophist paired the stunning outfit with jewelry by Farah Khan. An incredible custom statement earpiece called ‘Dreamy Decadence‘, that drew inspiration from the stars in the American flag .

It is your first time at the Met Gala, what did you expect to see last night? For the most glittering event in the world, one can expect a constellation of mega stars wearing the most amazing fashion. It is exciting to mingle with so many important people from the worlds of fashion, the arts and pop culture. The world needed to dream again and see a bit of beauty and fantasy. What’s the inspiration behind this magnificent gown with the Gala’s theme? The theme of this year’s gala is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and the designers Falguni Shane Peacock drew inspiration by the American Revolution. This magnificent creation, which took over 250 hours to craft is a metallic gold body-hugging gown has a shimmering 4-meter flared trail, with color accents reminiscing the American flag, it is embellished with Swarovski crystals, sequins and bugle beads.

