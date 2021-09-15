Thanks to Billie Eilish, Oscar de la Renta is going completely fur-free

Billie Eilish didn’t arrive at the 2021 Met Gala with a statement written on her garment like Cara Delevingne, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Megan Rapinoe, and Nikkie de Jager did. However, she accomplished something that is going to impact fashion and Mother Earth.

The singer and songwriter stepped into fashion’s biggest night wearing a Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown from Dominican American brand Oscar de la Renta. And per Eilish’s request, she would only accept the honor if the fashion house goes completely fur-free.

©GettyImages



Billie Eilish attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

“It was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward, Oscar de la Renta will be completely fur-free!!!!” Eilish wrote on Instagram.

The 19-year-old superstar said she is thrilled that creative directors Fernando J. Garcia and Laura Kim jump aboard “and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too.”

“I‘m honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter,” she continued. “I urge all designers to do the same.”

©GettyImages



Eilish is known for speaking out against animal cruelty. Her request also fits the 2021 Met Gala theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which only served vegan food.

The all-vegan menu caught the attention of PETA, who celebrated the decision. PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said she hopes celebrities support animal activism.

“PETA is celebrating the end of the Meat Gala and hopes to see attendees embrace Earth- and animal-friendly fashion, too—meaning no fur, leather, cashmere, wool, or feathers,” Newkirk said.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrated its highly anticipated annual fashion celebration with Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman as co-hosts. Also Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour serve as the honorary chairs.

The two-part exhibition hosted guests in an intimate event on September 13, 2021, and months later will hold a larger event on May 2, 2022. The first part will be open to the public on September 18 under the name “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” as a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute. The exhibition will “explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion,” according to the museum.