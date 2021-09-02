Princess Diana’s nieces stun at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday with a glamorous appearance by Princess Diana’s nieces. Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer stunned on the opening night of the 78th edition of the festival wearing floor-length gowns by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. Eliza opted for a strapless pink design, while her twin Amelia wore a long-sleeve black number to the premiere of Madres Paralelas, which stars Penélope Cruz.

©Getty Images



Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer wore Alberta Ferretti gowns to the ‘Madres Paralelas’ premiere during the festival

“Thank you so much @albertaferretti for having us at the opening night of the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival #AlbertaFerretti #venezia78,” Eliza wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her and Amelia on the red carpet. Big sisterLady Kitty Spencer reacted to the picture writing, “I’m so so so proud of you guys I can’t cope!!! You look so BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Amelia shared the same photo of her and Eliza on her respective Instagram. “Honoured to be wearing @albertaferretti to the opening night of the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival #AlbertaFerreti #Venezia78,” she captioned the snapshot. Kitty also commented on Amelia’s post gushing, “Aaaaaaaaah my goodness!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 PERFECTION!!!!! So so so beautiful ❤️❤️.”