Ralph Lauren introduces 2021 U.S Open Tennis Championship apparel

Ralph Lauren is bringing back its apparel to the tennis court. The fashion brand has been the official outfitter for the U.S Open Tennis Championship since 2005, and after a one-year break due to the pandemic, the company recently released a collection to pay tribute to the sport.

According to the brand, the apparel collection highlights New York’s sense of style with a fresh color palette that includes color-blocking of red, blue, yellow, and green.

©Polo Ralph Lauren



The apparel collection highlights New York’s sense of style with a fresh color palette that includes color-blocking of red, blue, yellow, and green.

In its campaign, the fashion label included two official U.S Open ball persons that, alongside models, strike a pose at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, showcasing preppy looks for all attendees.

©Polo Ralph Lauren





Like the brand’s previous collection, the apparel follows the company’s commitment to sustainability. The fashion label informed that the pieces are made from yarn derived from recycled plastic bottles after collecting over 454 pounds of Wilson plastic tennis ball cans from the 2020 tournament.

In addition, the uniform’s features stretch, moisture-wicking properties, and UV protection. Focusing on sustainability Polo Ralph Lauren will continue collecting plastic cans this year to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

To promote the games, selected Ralph Lauren stores will host a livestream of the U.S Open matches. Those interested in sipping Ralph’s Coffee while watching, can visit the Madison Avenue and Prince Street Polo stores in New York City.