Take a look at Cardi B x Reebok second apparel collection

Reebok and Cardi B are coming for round two! Following the mass success of her first apparel collection, the Dominican-descent rapper and the footwear and clothing manufacturer reveal the next chapter of their collaboration with the launch of an all-new capsule collection.

Officially dropping on August 27, the “Let Me Be…In My World” capsule collection includes a new Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, inspired by Cardi’s hometown of New York City and carrying a piece of Cardi’s legacy with every element of design.

According to the brand, pieces from the capsule collection were built on Cardi’s signature outlines and details from her first drop. For this occasion, the brand took cues from the concrete world where Cardi grew up hustling.

Fans of the star will be able to get apparel and sneakers with dramatic proportions, ranging from tight fits to oversized sleeves with super cropped waists. Reebok informed that all these details reflect Cardi herself.

The cut-outs represent her open personality, while bungee details are for maximum versatility. The collection also features pop-color stitching to give an overall monochromatic look for that little something extra.

Reebok designers worked with Cardi B and her team from start to finish. As informed by the company, from beginning ideation and design stages through to the complete creation cycle, the rapper was part to choose the story, colors, and designs.