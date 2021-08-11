Bad Bunny debuts new back to school sneakers with Adidas

Bad Bunny keeps coming with new colorways of his highly-coveted Adidas collaboration.

Following the success of his “First Cafe” and “Pink Easter Egg” shoes earlier this year, and his earlier collaboration with Crocs, El Conejo Malo is back in the sneaker game with a new version of his adidas Originals called “Bad Bunny Forum - Back to School.”

According to a statement from the brand, these shows come with the mission to empower individuality and encourage students to redefine and reimagine their everyday uniforms. The “Back to School” pair is a bold take on the classic court sneaker, featuring black leather, suede overlays, buckle fastening, polka-dot laces and co-branded sock-liners and outsole.

The campaign features young school students, further proving that “the rebels of today are the leaders of tomorrow.”

Being a big sneakerhead himself, Bad Bunny says the perfect shoe is one that not only defines you, but also brings people together.

“Ultimately, it’s what accompanies you and adds style as you walk the path you choose to take,” he said about his upcoming release in a statement. “Today, it feels great to create my own design with people who share the same sentiment. It feels amazing knowing that my next steps will be in my own sneakers.”

The “Bad Bunny Forum - Back to School” shoes will be available on August 17 via adidas Confirmed app.