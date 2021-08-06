Beyoncé unveils her new “IVY PARK RODEO” collection with adidas

Beyoncé is back with her latest IVY PARK collection, courtesy of the people over at Adidas.

The next drop of the icon’s Adidas x IVY PARK collection will celebrate the often overlooked history of Black cowboys and cowgirls and their continued influence on the modern American rodeo.

Deemed IVY PARK RODEO, the collection consists of 58 women’s and unisex apparel pieces, five shoes and 13 accessories, all of which were designed as reimagined and modernized takes on classic Western wear.

Bey first started teasing the collection on Instagram earlier this week, with the official Ivy Park page posting a video feature on Glynn Turman riding a horse and talking about how he spent his days in the stables of Central Park. The actor revealed he used to shoveling manure so he could ride for free, explaining how important Black cowboys were in settling the American West.

In other photos, he is seen alongside his granddaughter Melinda Siegel, who he taught to ride and who now teaches the sport to underserved youth at Camp Gid D Up that Turman founded with his wife.

As you might imagine from the name alone, the IVY PARK RODEO collection is heavily rooted in denim and offers up dark washes with distinct monograms and purple glow cow prints accented with utilitarian-inspired zips and snap fasteners. There will be a denim body suit, a wide-leg snap pant, tracksuit, bucket hat and even chaps.

There is even an IVP Ultraboost sneaker that mimics the look of denim, something we’ve never seen before from Adidas.