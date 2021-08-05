Jennifer Lopez shows off beautiful dress made by Colombian fashion designer

Jennifer Lopez has been enjoying her birthday trip alongside friends and boyfriend, Ben Affleck. On one of her outings, she was spotted wearing a beautiful cream dress with green sleeves, made by Johanna Ortiz, a Colombian designer.

Jennifer’s vacation has taken her to a variety of places, being captured by paparazzi on the streets of St. Tropez and Portofino. While out in the Italian village with some friends, she was photographed wearing Johanna Ortiz’s dress, which is cream-colored, with green details in the sleeves and bottom half.

©GrosbyGroup



JLo goes out with friends for dinner in Portofino.

The dress costs $1,750 and is called ‘The Hidden Threads dress’. It’s available for purchase on Johanna Ortiz’s website and wherever her designs are sold. Lopez paired the dress with golden sandals, gold hoop earrings, a small green handbag, and Gucci sunglasses.

Johanna Ortiz has been making dresses for years, but it was only a couple of years ago that her brand earned recognition on an international level. In an interview with Vogue, Johanna spoke about her style and what makes her clothes unique, like the fact that she makes the designs with herself in mind. “I’m Latina, so I’m short and curvy – I’m not like the models!” she said.

A couple of days ago, she posted a photo of Jennifer wearing her dress on Instagram and let her followers know how excited she was. “THE WOMAN @jlo in JO….joyful, elegant, feminine & strong.”