Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan star in Coach’s Fall 2021 global campaign

Do you know what Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Kōki, and Jeremy Lin have in common? They are all family, part of the Coach family. The stars are the face of the American luxury design house global Fall 2021 campaign. Photographed by Renell Medrano, Coach is spotlighting the moments of unexpected joy that are only possible when friends and communities come together.

“When you’re with friends, possibilities are endless,” said Lopez. “When I’m with my friends, we don’t always know what will happen next. We’re just hanging out and taking it as it comes. Just knowing that people are out there and they’re doing things, it’s encouraging—it’s optimistic, and it’s spontaneous.”

“The idea of being amongst friends means being around people you’re comfortable with,” Jordan added. “People you can be yourself with, grow with, be creative with. It’s about being in an environment that makes you comfortable, where you can be authentic and thrive.”

As revealed by the brand, the collection includes the house’s new Tate and Soft Tabby bags, Hitch Backpack, and its iconic Rogue bag. Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers also trusts his vision and includes plush shearling coats and leather jackets made in collaboration with the heritage American outerwear brand Schott.

“The Fall collection is inspired by our present and our future––by what we’ve learned and where we are going,” said Vevers. “It’s a story about friendship and the way our loved ones inspire, support, and shape us, and the excitement we feel about spending time together again. Comforting, nostalgic, and tactile, it celebrates the sense of possibility and joy found in connection.”

The campaign images were captured in cities worldwide, featuring outdoor get-togethers and block parties with real communities coming together, including the Miami jump-rope team, The Hurricane Jumpers, Afro-Cuban jazz band Miguel Cruz and Sugarcane, and Tokyo-based band Gliiico.