Naomi Osaka wears exquisite tennis-inspired fashion for her Vogue Hong Kong digital cover

Vogue Hong Kong honors women in sports ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and chose Naomi Osaka to be part of their unique feature. The publication released images of the athlete rocking exquisite tennis-inspired fashion.

Osaka, who is ranked 2nd worldwide for singles in Tennis, became a trending topic after fans were mesmerized by her oversized tennis racket earrings. The 23-year-old Japanese sensation grazed the July 2021 digital issue wearing a Spring Summer 2021 white bodysuit and mesh shirt by David Koma. Her fashion stylist, Law Roach, completed the look with the stunning sparkling earrings.

Naomi’s hairstylist, Martin-Christopher Harper, braided her hair into an updo leaving a few pieces out to frame her beautiful face.

According to Vogue Hong Kong, besides being a sports rising star, Naomi Osaka “has also made waves in the world of fashion and beauty. Her swimwear collection with Frankies Bikinis is inclusively designed for all women, while her upcoming skincare brand KINLO will create sun protection products for darker skin tones.” The publication also added that “Osaka does it all in style,” and she “ was named a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador this past January.”

In a matter of days, Osaka will debut at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ahead of her participation, Mattel launched the Naomi Osaka Barbie Role Model. The company’s recent drop features the athlete wearing a replica of the outfit she wore during the 2020 Australian Open.

“It‘s such an honor to be a part of the Barbie Role Model series, and to remind young girls that they can make a difference in the world,” Osaka said in a press release. “I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big and to know that if they believe in themselves that anything is possible!”