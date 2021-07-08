A day like today, 25 years ago, British pop girl group the Spice Girls released their debut single “Wannabe,” not knowing that the song will consecrate them as the most recognizable groups of all time.

Formed in 1994 by Melanie Brown, also known as Mel B (“Scary Spice”), Melanie Chisholm, or Mel C (”Sporty Spice”), Emma Bunton (”Baby Spice”), Geri Halliwell (”Ginger Spice”), and Victoria Beckham (”Posh Spice”), the Spice Girls became an instant hit.

“Wannabe,” written and composed by the group members in collaboration with Matt Rowe and Richard “Biff” Stannard, addresses the value of female friendship becoming a symbol of female empowerment.

The pop song topped the UK Singles Chart for seven weeks and has received a double Platinum certification by the British Phonographic Industry. In the United States, the song topped Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks. “Wannabe” continues to be one of the favorite songs; therefore, it was Spotify’s most-streamed 1990s song of 2020 by a female artist.

Undoubtedly, the group continues to have a significant impact in today’s society; that’s why we decided to give a modern take to the iconic looks they wore for the “Wannabe” music video.

Get the look: A modern take on the Spice Girls outfits in the ‘Wannabe’ video

Scary Spice (Mel B.) is known as the “wild” and “crazy” of the group.