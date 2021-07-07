The elegance of Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault at Paris Fashion Week

Last month the Oscar-nominated actress joined hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, for an intimate and revealing conversation about motherhood, menopause, and marriage.

According to the movie star, many people think that “when the kids go away and you hit that age, it’s almost like expiration date for the eggs, that means, expiration date for you as a woman.” Salma, whose age is 55, said that even if she looks or feel older than her age “she would still kick ass.”

When asked if she is experiencing any of the symptoms of menopause, the star admitted that she has been dealing with it for years. “I been for a long time,” she said. “ I think it was [in] my mid 40s. I had to take a test. And the questions were terrifying. They were asking me things like, ‘Are your ears growing and there‘s hair coming out of them? Are you growing mustache and a beard?. Are you easily irritable? Are you crying for no reason? Are you gaining a lot of weight really fast that doesn’t go away no matter what you do? Are you shrinking?’” the actress explained.