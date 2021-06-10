When, where to buy the ‘In the Heights’ themed sneakers

The In the Heights movie brings representation and good music to the big screen; however, that’s not all. To celebrate the film’s theatrical release, Foot Locker brings the Broadway musical to the block by releasing a limited-edition collaboration with FILA and Warner Bros inspired by themes from the film.

Beginning Friday, June 11, the In the Heights sneaker will be available only at Foot Locker’s Washington Heights Community Power Store (605 W 181st St, New York, NY 10033) and www.footlocker.com. Crafted in leather and suede, in a color palette of white, grey, purple, and berry, the sneaker includes design elements that pay to the film, including “El Sueñito” and the soon-to-be iconic quote “Paciencia Y Fé” embroidered on each shoe.

©Agencies



The ‘In the Heights’ themed sneakers

Other elements of the design include FILA’s signature flag, which this time will be dual-colored with the In the Heights embroidered logo on the tongue and the FILA logo on the quarter and midsole.

The shoe also comes with custom packaging, including a special co-branded shoe box and tissue paper. And the sizing is available in both men’s and women’s.

Given its roots within the Washington Heights community through its local Power Store and ongoing in-store programming, Foot Locker wanted to honor residents by offering this exclusive product that celebrates Washington Heights’ beauty, creativity, and culture.

“Foot Locker, FILA, and Warner Brothers collaborated to design this sneaker inspired by the film’s dynamic characters and logo. These design elements are prevalent in its colorway as well as in its packaging so fans can show off their love for the IN THE HEIGHTS story from the time they open the box, to each time they wear the shoes,” said Richard Cruz, Senior Director, Content MarketiFILA-inspireder, Inc.

“Additionally, the IN THE HEIGHTS x Foot Locker x FILA inspired sneaker pays homage to the backdrop of the film, Washington Heights. Foot Locker has had a Community Power Store in the area since 2019, and we wanted to give the community exclusive access to something that honors and celebrates the essence of this neighborhood,” Cruz added.