5 key pieces to update your wardrobe for this Summer

With our first ‘vaccinated’ Summer right around the corner (can you believe next week is already Memorial Day?), we’re all getting a bit anxious wanting to sport all the looks we couldn’t show off last year.

Here are some of the main key pieces that will be trending high this season.

A Nice Pinstripe Shirt

The classic menswear pinstripe shirt is making a major comeback this Spring/Summer 2021. Although it is and always has been a classic piece to add sophistication to our looks, it will be especially more popular these upcoming months. Style it with shorts for a chic casual look, or with a nice pair of tailored pants for a more elevated final result.

A printed Mini skirt

The big fever among the TikTokers in 2021 is mini skirts in bright colors and 70s inspired prints - especially mixing and matching with printed cardigans. Needless to say, this trend is making its way to our Summer wardrobes and will also include lots of floral prints.

A sexy open-back top

It’s safe to say that open-back tops are never out of style. There’s nothing cooler and sexier than showing off a bit of skin in the back with these styles. Go for thin or spaghetti-strapped tie back tops to get ready for the Summer.