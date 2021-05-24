5 key pieces to update your wardrobe for this Summer

With our first ‘vaccinated’ Summer right around the corner (can you believe next week is already Memorial Day?), we’re all getting a bit anxious wanting to sport all the looks we couldn’t show off last year.
Here are some of the main key pieces that will be trending high this season.
A Nice Pinstripe Shirt
The classic menswear pinstripe shirt is making a major comeback this Spring/Summer 2021. Although it is and always has been a classic piece to add sophistication to our looks, it will be especially more popular these upcoming months. Style it with shorts for a chic casual look, or with a nice pair of tailored pants for a more elevated final result.
A printed Mini skirt
The big fever among the TikTokers in 2021 is mini skirts in bright colors and 70s inspired prints - especially mixing and matching with printed cardigans. Needless to say, this trend is making its way to our Summer wardrobes and will also include lots of floral prints.
A sexy open-back top
It’s safe to say that open-back tops are never out of style. There’s nothing cooler and sexier than showing off a bit of skin in the back with these styles. Go for thin or spaghetti-strapped tie back tops to get ready for the Summer.
A Cute Floral Dress
‘Florals for Spring? Groundbreaking’, as Miranda Priestly used to say. Although it might seem a common place to include floral dresses in this list, the prints this season will come in a smaller - almost tiny - size. Look for cute little flower prints and you’ll have your updated 2021 floral dress.
A Pastel piece
If you don’t have a key pastel piece to wear away during this Summer, don’t leave this out of your list! I strongly suggest you pick a blazer, since it’s a piece you can wear over and over again.
I´m a Brazilian Fashion and Beauty blogger, entrepreneur, content creator, and influencer based in New York. I love writing about all things street style, fashion trends and hacks, and secret beauty tips everyone should know about. When I’m not writing, working on my jewelry brand, or creating content for Instagram, you can find me on my dog mamma role to my Shih-Tzu named Nino, and exploring NYC’s up-and-coming restaurants. ’
