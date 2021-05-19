Christina Aguilera launches new Pride fashion collection!

Christina Aguilera shows her support for the LGBTQ community, launching a new collection just in time for Pride month!

Loading the player...

The singer who has been working nonstop in the studio shared her excitement on Instagram, showcasing her 2021 Pride collection, including tank tops, rainbow sweatshirts, masks, and underwear.

The gay icon also took a moment to announce her support for two organizations, revealing that thirty percent of the proceeds will go towards TransTech Social Enterprises, founded by Pose star Angelica Ross.

And TransLash Media, a nonprofit organization that shares inspiring stories about trans, two-spirit, non-binary and gender non-conforming individuals.

Christina is known for being an incredibly ally, even receiving the Ally for Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign in 2019.

Described as a living legend and a true LGBTQ icon “who consistently uses her global superstar platform to share a message of hope and inspiration to those who have been marginalized simply because of who they are.”