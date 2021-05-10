Sisters Nicole and Sofia Richie decided to drop their first fashion collaboration in quarantine

Sisters Nicole and Sofia Richie have partnered to drop a House of Harlow 1960 fashion collection for the first time. While in quarantine, the daughters of singer-songwriter Lionel Richie realized that it was about time to work together on a Spring line. “The world was really quiet last year, and we were just talking about our individual hopes and dreams and what we wanted to do and make,” said Nicole, according to WWD.

As reported by the publication, the collab will be available starting May 10 exclusively on Revolve, featuring season staples such as crop tops, shorts, dresses, and swimwear. As for the color selection, the designer and the model chose a palette primarily in whites, mint green, corals, and nudes.

©Revolve



The collab collection will be available starting May 10 exclusively on Revolve

The collection also reflects Nicole’s aesthetic and is loyal to her use of crochet, silk, tie-dye, and denim. The publication informed that Sofia’s input can be perceived in the more structured looks. “I love the oversize button-down,” said Sofia. “You could pretty much wear it so many different ways, whether it’s with jeans and heels or as a cover for a bikini.”

According to Nicole, her sister’s design ideas will catch the eye of younger people. “Sofia brought in a bit more of; I don’t know what you’d call it, street style and more tailored pieces,” chimed in Nicole. “You know, pieces that I think appeal to a younger audience.”

©Revolve



Sofia Richie modeling House of Harlow 1960 new fashion collection

Running a company amid COVID-19 can be tricky, especially when planning on launching a new line of products. According to Nicole, to follow the social distancing mandate, they used Zoom for their meetings. “It was a real challenge, and we were dealing with shipping delays,” she said to the magazine. “It’s a real lesson in how to keep a business going in a time of true stillness. And I think for me, creatively, it was also having to take a pause and really make sure that everything that I was putting out in the world was something that I felt like the world would like…that every piece was purposeful and had meaning.”

The House of Harlow 1960 founder said the primary goal of their new collaboration is to help consumers feel comfortable. “What I did know is I wanted my customer to feel good in the clothes and to feel light and to feel free,” said Nicole. “And so, that was where I had to go with it and what I had to base all of my decisions off of.”

“Dressing is so emotional. It’s really important for me to feel free in my body and confident when I’m out in the world, so that’s kind of where my priority takes place when I’m getting dressed,” the mom of two added.