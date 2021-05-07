Latina founder Rossy Sánchez finds success with Anabella Shoes

Five years ago, designer Rossy Sánchez, founder of the prominent brand Anabella, tasked herself with sharing her vision of glamour and elegance with women through a meticulously edited collection of shoes, versatile enough for any occasion that arises. A few weeks ago, she unveiled her Spring Summer 2021 collection and just surprised us with a new launch.

©Anabella



Rossy Sanchez, Anabella’s founder

Rossy’s latest project is inspired by her fabulous shoeboxes, which receive rave reviews from her clients. The shoebox is the first impression that captivates you when your order arrives. The elegant packaging has a restrained pink and black design which, for Rossy, signifies the union of femininity (pink) and strength (black).

But each shoebox also exudes a special scent, and customers always ask about the fragrance. The acclaim from her clients inspired Rossy’s newest launch, just in time for Mother’s Day, a line of scented candles for the home.

©Anabella



Anabella shoebox packaging

The shoeboxes for my collection smell divine. I put a lot of thought and attention into this detail, and my clients started to ask about the fragrances. When you give a gift, every detail must be considered to make the impact you want to achieve,” Rossy Sánchez says. “My home is my temple and I always have scented candles in different home environments, this inspired my candle collection. There are 4 different fragrances, subtle and elegant, a reflection of my brand.”