Fendi’s new luxury pet travel collection is a must-have for your stylish pup

This week, Fendi unveiled a brand new luxury travel collection for our four-legged friends. The collection, made in Italy, is embossed with the classic FF logo design and its signature brown color. It includes 4 pieces: a dog lease, a pet carrier, a dog coat and a dog collar.

And to get all the furry influencers excited, the Italian designer brand posted their new collection on instagram and it’s stunningly fashionable! The post featured the most attractive and adorable dog models, Popeye, Ramses, Happy.



This coat is not only fab, but it also seems super functional. According to their site, the dog coat, which costs $490, is made with nylon and has a collar and removable strap with some comfy padded fabric. The sizes listed are Small and Medium, so this item is specially tailored for our smaller canine buddies.

The dog leash for $420 is leather with a palladium-finish metal ware. It also has a ring with a customized clip with Fendi lettering.