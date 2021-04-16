Adamari López turned heads at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards

Adamari López arrived at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards, turning heads. The Puerto Rican star walked the red carpet of the sixth edition of the awards wearing a spectacular mini dress highlighting her breathtaking features. “La Chaparrita de Oro” has been working hard to improve her health and physique, and her fans couldn’t help but praise her for looking more fabulous than ever.

©GettyImages



Adamari López at the Latin American Music Awards

Adamari paired an asymmetric strapless navy blue dress from New York-based Peruvian designer Augusto Manzanares with diamond earrings and rings provided by Joyas Gold Center.

Beauty expert Mariela Bagnato added volume to López’s hair by installing hair extensions and then styling them in a low ponytail with a middle part. The tv host’s makeup look complemented her stunning green eyes. Adamari rocked a smokey eye and with a bold black outline.

In addition to walking on the carpet at the BB&T Center, Adamari presented several musical performances, including Mike Towers and Juhn, Eslabón Armado, and Camilo with Los Dos Carnales.