The Met Gala is back with Amanda Gorman and Tom Ford as possible hosts

After a year of chaos, the Met Gala is back for 2021 after being canceled in 2020. According to Page Six, poet Amanda Gorman is being considered to host the iconic star-studded ball. The Gala usually takes place in May to celebrate the opening of the Metropolitan Museum in New York’s headline exhibition but it will be pushed to September 13th, in hopes that the world will be “closer to normal” by then. A source told the outlet, it won’t be on the first Monday of the month because it’s already taken by Labor Day. “Even Anna Wintour can’t change a federal holiday,” they said.

©GettyImages



Amanda Gorman

The show’s possible host, 22-year-old writer Amanda’s life changed forever after reciting her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inaugural ceremony on January 20th. Just days later the writer added “model” to her resume after being signed with IMG models for fashion and Beauty opportunities. Her black-tie gala co-host may be CFDA chairman Tom Ford, as Page Six reports he was approached to co-host. The gala raises funds for Met’s Costume Institute. However, there are conflicting reports. PopSugar reports a source from the Costume Institute says the gala is not yet officially confirmed, saying, “We have not yet announced the next Costume Institute exhibition or gala.”



The Met Gala is harrowed as fashions biggest night with every A-list celebrity, and socialite in attendance showing off their look. The even has a different theme every year but always remains black-tie. From Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, and Elon Musk, there is never a dull moment on the red carpet.