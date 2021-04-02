Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk strutted the Mugler runway in jaw-dropping looks

Now that it’s April, most of us are looking to update our wardrobe with some new warm weather pieces, possibly even a pair of thong jeans? If a cheeky look is not your thing, someone who doesn’t mind wearing the revealing - and quite interesting - look is supermodel Bella Hadid . But in all honesty, Hadid can wear just about anything and we’ll be here for it.

This fashion forward look is from Mugler designer Casey Cadwallader for the brand’s spring 2021 collection. The collection does not stop with the thong jeans as the entire line is full of very sexy and revealing looks. Hadid was joined by Irina Shayk , ‘Euphoria’ actress Hunter Schafer, and actress, author Dominique Jackson who all modeled the brand’s signature barely-there looks.

Hadid showed off the light-wash high-waisted jeans with navy side panels and a matching mesh cutout sheer top by walking backwards on the runway. Shayk wore several looks during the show, one of them being a denim on denim look that consisted of a cropped buttoned up jacket paired with high-waisted jeans.

Mugler’s designer does purposely design shocking looks for the brand as that’s what Mugler is known for - hence Kim Kardashian’s “dripping wet” Mugler dress she wore at the MET a few years ago - but more recently, Cadwallader is trying to tap into everyday wardrobe too.