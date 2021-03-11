Blue Ivy’s fashion stylist ask fans to help him launch his clothing line for kids

Dominican-born celebrity stylist Manuel “Manu” Mendez wants to launch a clothing line for kids after years of working as a fashion stylist to Blue Ivy Carter , firstborn of Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z. Mendez is widely acclaimed and known for his exciting, edgy, and striking looks.

After collaborating with the finest fashion houses, Manu knows it is time to spread his wings and show the world what he has in store; therefore, he participates in the 2021 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest. A total of 12 U.S.- based small businesses are competing to win part of the collective prize pool of more than $250,000.

“I would use the grant to enhance my website and create my own kid’s clothing line. I will invest it in the areas needed to build a proper and professional brand that would allow me to sell my private label globally,” wrote Mendez, answering how he would use the grant. “So that mothers and fathers all around the world, especially the children of the future, and the next generation [have] access to affordable key pieces for school.”

According to the fashion designer, he hopes his line will be among the first pieces our future presidents, doctors, and first ladies wear as kids. Knowing that our children are the future, he wants to be there and prepare them with confidence and style.

“Running a small business isn’t easy, and this year, it’s been tougher than ever, which is why FedEx continues to champion and support these entrepreneurs,” said Jenny Robertson, senior vice president of Integrated Marketing and Communications at FedEx. “Whether they use the money to build a better website or to buy new equipment, we want to help them write the next chapter of their story. When it comes to helping small businesses succeed, we always want to be part of that story.”