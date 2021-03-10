Pretty in prints! First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has us ready for spring with her latest looks

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has worn one pretty print after another this week. President Joe Biden ’s wife stepped out on Tuesday, March 9, wearing a saddle-and-white polka dot crepe de chine dress from Michael Kors Collection for her visit to two military bases in Washington state. The college educator teamed the chic number with a black mask that featured colorful flowers.

According to The Associated Press’ White House reporter Darlene Superville, the first lady’s visits were part of her “ongoing efforts to listen and learn directly from military families about the unique challenges they are facing and the support they need, especially during the pandemic.”

On Monday, the first lady marked International Women’s Day sporting another stylish print. The professor took a page out of Meghan Markle ’s stylebook wearing Oscar de la Renta’s citrus primavera print, which the Duchess of Sussex wore—Citrus Drop Waist Dress ($3,490)—for a virtual Spotify event last month.

The first lady donned the same print the day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview aired in the US. Social media users speculated whether the commander-in-chief’s wife used her “Citrus Primavera Belted Day Dress” ($2,890) to show support for Meghan.