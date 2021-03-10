Kim Kardashian celebrates diversity and inclusivity with new collection of ‘Skims’

Kim Kardashian wants everyone to feel comfortable in their own body!

The reality star and entrepreneur explains that she aims for inclusivity and diversity in the creation of her new Skims shapewear collection.

Revealing that her main inspiration to design shapewear was the incredible gap in the fashion industry, Kim went on to admit during her latest interview that she found herself frustrated because she couldn’t find a brand that fit her body.

“I used to cut up and sew different styles of shapewear together to create the silhouette I wanted because I could never find the shape I was looking for.”

Now the 40-year-old mother of four is celebrating the huge success of her brand Skims, with a new line that visibly includes all types of body shapes and sizes.

Kim also expanded her brand to include loungewear and lingerie, confessing that she wants her customers to feel confident and comfortable.

“Being comfortable is really important to me and I’m a firm believer that when you feel your best, you look your best.”

She also shared that she is proud of providing a solution for fans of the line, insisting that diversity and inclusivity are always the main elements in the production process, being “the driving forces behind ensuring that what we create is for everyone and everybody.”