Some of the most bedazzling fashion looks from the 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Aside from the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview special that aired last night on CBS, let’s not forget that the Critics Choice Awards 2021 also took place last night on the CW. While award show season is in full swing, the stars are still being forced to dress up and virtually attend the award shows from home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Just like we saw at last Sunday’s 2021 Golden Globes, the stars did not hold back when it came to their fashion last night. Everyone from Amanda Seyfried to Gal Gadot stunned with their chic at-home looks for the Critics Choice Awards.

Last night, Seyfried reinvented the tuxedo in an old-Hollywood way. The actress, who was nominated for best supporting actress. Dazzled in a Miu Miu sheer tuxedo-style top that was covered in sequins. She paired the top with Miu Miu classic black cigarette pants, black Stuart Weitzman heels, and Fred Leighton jewelry, according to Vogue.

To present an award, Gadot was styled in a structured white top that was tucked into pleated black suit pants. The ‘Wonder Woman’ actress wore Tiffany & Co jewels and a bold red lip to complement her sleek updo.