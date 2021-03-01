Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin wore matching outfits at the 2021 Golden Globes

At last night’s 2021 Golden Globes , ‘The Crown’ took home plenty of awards which gave the cast and crew a reason to celebrate. The Netflix hit took home four awards in the categories of Best Television Series Drama, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress.

Two of those winners were Josh O‘Connor who won for Best Actor and Emma Corrin who won for Best Actress. Funny enough the two stars who play the formerly married Royal couple on the popular show coincidentally matched their outfits at last night’s virtual red carpet.

The 25-year-old actress was styled by Harry Lambert, who also styles singer and actor Harry Styles , wore a black custom Miu Miu dress with a large ruffle collar. Corrin also sported a single tear painted on her face.