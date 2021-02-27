Cardi B pulls a Moira Rose from ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and the result is epic

Cardi B revealed a positively radiant behind-the-scenes fact from her recent cover shoot. The 28-year-old rapper gave her hairstylist Tokyo Stylez a shout-out on Instagram this week, thanking her for an incredibly creative ‘do. In order to give Cardi the ultimate volume, Tokyo whipped up a solution that seems to be out of Schitt’s Creek Queen Moria Rose’s handbook. “This was 6 WIGS IN ONE!!!!” the “Up” singer wrote alongside a clip from her dressing room. “@tokyostylez you did that,” she added. “Sooo nope we didn’t use 30 bundles we used 6 wigs.” The result was leonine locks.

As fans of Schitt’s Creek will know, Catherine O’Hara’s Moira Rose was known to wear multiple wigs at once. She had a massive collection of fake hair, each one named and minted in her mind as family. One of the many reasons to tune into the show quickly became to find out what wig Moira would don next. Of course, she never sported anything quite as voluminous as Cardi’s latest look.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker styled up - well, her hair - for Interview magazine. She’s mostly in her birthday suit on the cover, save golden armored boots that seem to have been fashioned for Wonder Woman to wear on a night out.