Viola Davis and her daughter showed off their new Icy Park looks from friend Beyoncé

Beyoncé recently released her latest collection for her athleisure line, Ivy Park. The new collection called, Icy Park, is full of winter items and it came out last Friday, according to the Today Show. This new collection is a collaboration between Adidas and the singer’s line.

The Grammy-Award winning singer gifted some of her fellow celebrity friends items from Icy Park, including actress Viola Davis and her daughter. On Tuesday, the ‘Help’ actress shared several photos on Tuesday of her posing with her young daughter, Genesis, modeling some of the looks Bey sent over to them.

Davis captioned the post, “Thank you @Beyonce!! Genesis and I love @WeAreIvyPark‘s new #IcyPark collection!!! 😍🔥 #AvailableNow #IVYPARK #Adidas.”

In the series of photos posted to Instagram, the 55-year-old actress is wearing a pair of brown monogram sheer panel leggings and a matching sports bra with a gold metallic cropped puffer coat on top. Davis completed her look with white sneakers. 10-year-old Genesis posed in a hot pink pink hoodie and matching sweatpants and beanie hat. The famous daughter also topped off her Icy Park look wearing white sneakers.

In addition to showing off her new fit, Davis recently did an interview with Entertainment Tonight talking about award show season and the late Chadwick Boseman .