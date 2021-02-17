Rihanna keeps making money moves now that Savage x Fenty is worth $1 billion

Rihanna continues to position herself as an icon for success in the entertainment business, not only for her undeniable talent, but also for her creative direction and entrepreneurship.

The acclaimed singer, fashion innovator and makeup mogul is getting ahead of the game, now that her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty is worth $1 billion.

With a series of investors interested in the money making business, the popular brand had a previous 200 percent growth, and is now seeing additional numbers with the latest funding of $115 million.

The expansion of the company includes the latest investor L Catterton, described as a private equity firm involved with LVMH or Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy.

“Savage X Fenty, LVMH and Rihanna reaffirmed their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of the Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare, and lingerie.”

Rihanna launched her brand in 2018 and has seen success in different aspects of the fashion and beauty industry, launching a popular size-inclusive collection that evolved into the Amazon Original Savage X Fenty Show.

LVMH stated last week that they were putting the fashion line on hold just two years after their partnership was announced.