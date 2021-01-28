Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington posed for the cameras after walking the Fendi show

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and Fendi’s spring ‘21 haute couture show took place at Palais Brongniart in Paris on Wednesday. Not only were the looks designed by the Italian fashion house stunning, but Fendi’s newly appointed artistic director Kim Jones also recruited some of the world’s most famous supermodels to walk in his show.

©GettyImages Naomi Campbell looked stunning on the Fendi runway.

Some of the world’s most famous fashion models of the 1990s, Naomi Campbell , Kate Moss , and Christy Turlington all graced the Fendi runway on Wednesday to showcase Jones’s collection. The beautiful looks seen on the runway were full of metallics and evening gowns.

The younger generation of models such as Bella Hadid , Cara Delevingne , and Adwoa Aboah also made an appearance on the runway. Kate’s 18-year-old daughter, Lila even made her runway debut at the Fendi show, walking the runway with her mom.