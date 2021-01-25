Beyoncé announces Adidas x Ivy Park third collection

Beyoncé just dropped major news! The singer just announced the Adidas x Ivy Park third collection on social media. After blessing us all in 2020 with “Drip 2,” the powerhouse took an opposite route this time. Moving away from the neon palette of her second assortment, Queen Bey is bringing light to our lives with “Icy Park.”

Based on the recently released teasers, the brand is launching mostly pastel and white pieces inspired by the winter and snow-covered mountains. Adidas x Ivy Park will upgrade and update our closets with stylish monochromatic sets, bodysuits, sports bra, and sneakers. The collection potentially will include shearling accessories, reflective pieces and patterns with pops of color.

As of this writing is still unknown when “Icy Park” would be available, but the fashion brand recruited some of our favorite celebrities. The campaign includes cameos with Hailey Beiber and Gucci Mane.

Bieber appears wearing a two-piece patterned pink set, with a matching beanie and white sneakers. To highlight the new pattern design, Adidas x Ivy Park is giving us Pimp my Ride vibes with a customized 4x4 drivetrain vehicle as a prop.