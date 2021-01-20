Jill Biden wore an ocean blue dress and matching overcoat on Inauguration Day

Today is an important day in history - the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, where President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in in Washington D.C. We’ve already seen glimpses of Biden and his wife, Jill Biden this morning and of course, we had to check out what the future first lady is wearing for the occasion.

©GettyImages Jill Biden wore an ocean blue dress and matching coat on Inauguration Day.

Dr. Biden’s look of the day is a custom ocean blue Markarian-designed dress, matching overcoat, and a matching silk face mask. Her coat is made from a wool tweed and has a dark blue velvet collar and cuffs worn over a tapered dress with a chiffon bodice and scalloped skirt. The stunning neckline of the dress is hand-embellished with Swarovski pearls and crystals. The color blue was a deliberate choice as it is meant to signify trust, confidence, and stability, according to a press release.

Markarian was founded in 2017 and is a brand worn by many celebrities such as Kate Hudson , Kerry Washington , and Priyanka Chopra . Now, the first lady can be added to that high-profile list.

Also, the incoming first lady is making history as the first woman in her position to hold a paying job outside of the White house. During her eight years as the second lady, Biden worked as a full-time community college English professor and she said she plans to continue teaching once she officially becomes the first lady, according to ABC News.

“I’m really looking forward to being first lady and doing the things that [I did] as second lady, carrying on with military families and education and free community college, cancer [the Biden Cancer Initiative], that Joe and I have both worked on,” she said in an interview ”The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” ”And I’m going to teach as well.”