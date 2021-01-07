Is Dua Lipa starting her own fashion brand?

If there’s something Dua Lipa is going to do, is deliver the right looks in every single performance, magazine cover, interview, or even strolling around New York.

So it’s not surprising the innovative singer is now teasing us with the possibility of starting her very own fashion brand, and frankly, we are absolutely here for it.

From her stunning Atelier Versace dress in the 2019 Met Gala, to her latest live performance in Saturday Night Live, wearing a Valentino Haute Couture Dress, paired with a gorgeous feather hat.

©Saturday Night Live Dua Lipa on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The pop diva has shown massive growth in fashion, with the help of her talented London-based stylist Lorenzo Posocco.

During her magazine cover for British Vogue, the singer revealed that even though she is focused on her disco era, with her successful album Future Nostalgia , she would “love to do something fun in terms of fashion.”