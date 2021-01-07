Jennifer Lopez’s ‘beach bum’ is sparkling in a purple bikini

It might be January but Jennifer Lopez is glowing somewhere that looks like summer. The Latina Powerhouse posted a photo Wednesday wearing a sparkly purple bikini and a Christian Dior bucket hat. Lopez looked toned and posed with some perfectly placed sand on her beach bum. She paired the fashionable beach look with small chunky hoops and big sunglasses. A lot is going on in the United States today but at least the photo brought some positivity. Her cheeky post has over 2 million likes so far and hundreds of comments. Including Kourtney Kardashian who left 5 flame emojis for Lopez in the comments. JLO captioned the post, “Beach bum 🏖 #GodsLight ☀️“

If you love Lopez’s look, the Dior hat will set you back more than a thousand dollars. Thankfully you can snag the same bikini for $99. The brand is called Triangl, and she’s wearing the “MACIA GRAPE SPARKLE.” The bikini company has been popular among celebs. Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio & The Bachelor’s Kristina Schulman were spotted rocking a Triangl bikini on their Instagram.

The JLo Beauty founder has been posting from the beach for the last couple of days. She posted a video Tuesday and captioned the post, “out of office.” On Monday she broke the internet when she posted a video in a red bikini somewhere in Florida. The singer had an amazing New Year’s Eve performance and celebrated on the sands. Lopez was glowing and wore an amazing purple and gold silk Versace robe that had JLO embezzled on the back. Lopez was rocking her natural hair and some classic gold hoops The post has over 16 million views and 2.5 million likes.