The story behind Diana Prince’s stunning gala gown from ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ was released to theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day and although there are different thoughts and opinions on the movie, there’s one thing we can all agree on - the fashion in the movie is iconic.

Gal Gadot ’s Diana Prince character was seen in a number of different looks throughout the film, one of them being a show-stopping ivory dress. In the film, the ivory silk number is worn when Prince reunited with her love interest, Steve Trevor, according to PopSugar. Lindy Hemming is the film’s costume designer and she explained the head-turning dress more in detail in an interview for GoldenGlobes.com.

©Warner Bros. Diana Prince’s gala gown was a head-turner.

“We explored so many evening dresses – none of the metallic ones of the period seemed to be right for [Gal Gadot‘s] character. They seemed to be too on the nose. I referenced Chanel, Calvin Klein, and Claude Montana to create that kind of classic American look,” Hemming said in the interview.